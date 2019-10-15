Thanksgiving Day collision in P.E.I. kills 3

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are dead after a two-vehicle collision on Thanksgiving Day in P.E.I.

According to RCMP, officers, paramedics and two fire departments responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of routes 315 and 24 at 1:43 p.m. on Monday.

Occupants of both vehicles — a car and a dump truck — were pronounced dead at the scene police say.

RCMP say the province’s Department of Transportation assisted in traffic control, as the highways were closed until 10 p.m. while a traffic reconstructionist and provincial coroner attended the scene.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing.

Police say the deceased include the driver of the car, a 72-year-old woman from Pembroke, P.E.I., and the passenger, a 90-year-old woman from Gaspereaux, P.E.I.

The driver of the dump truck, which was working in the area, has been identified as a 57-year-old man from Fortune Bridge, P.E.I.