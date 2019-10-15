New Brunswick man facing murder charge in connection with homicide of 19-year-old

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick man is facing charges in connection with the homicide of a 19-year-old man in Upper Coverdale, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP say officers received a report of someone causing a disturbance at a residence on Osprey Road at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, police say they found a 19-year-old man dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

A 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Donald Kyle appeared before a judge by tele-remand on Monday evening and was charged with the first-degree murder of Evan Straight, of Upper Coverdale, N.B.

Kyle has since been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.