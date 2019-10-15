Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

New Brunswick man facing murder charge in connection with homicide of 19-year-old

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 9:52 am
Police vehicles remain outside of a home in Upper Coverdale, N.B., the scene of a reported disturbance where police found a 19-year-old man dead.
Police vehicles remain outside of a home in Upper Coverdale, N.B., the scene of a reported disturbance where police found a 19-year-old man dead. Callum Smith/Global News

A New Brunswick man is facing charges in connection with the homicide of a 19-year-old man in Upper Coverdale, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP say officers received a report of someone causing a disturbance at a residence on Osprey Road at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Sunday.

READ MORE: Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing in Fredericton area

When officers arrived, police say they found a 19-year-old man dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

A 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Donald Kyle appeared before a judge by tele-remand on Monday evening and was charged with the first-degree murder of Evan Straight, of Upper Coverdale, N.B.

Murder charge laid in Fredericton teen’s death
Murder charge laid in Fredericton teen’s death
Story continues below advertisement

Kyle has since been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeRCMPNew BrunswickHomicideMurderNew Brunswick RCMPNB CrimeDonald KyleEvan StraightOsprey RoadUpper CoverdaleUpper Coverdale homicideUpper Coverdale murder
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.