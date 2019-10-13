Menu

Crime

Drugs, cash seized from Vancouver home linked to Chilliwack trafficking operation

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted October 13, 2019 4:37 pm
Drugs and cash seized from a home in Vancouver are seen in an RCMP handout photo on Oct. 11, 2019.
Drugs and cash seized from a home in Vancouver are seen in an RCMP handout photo on Oct. 11, 2019. Chilliwack RCMP

A “significant” amount of drugs police believe was bound for Chilliwack was seized from a home in Vancouver last month, leading to two arrests.

Chilliwack RCMP say the seizure and arrests came during a multi-jurisdiction drug trafficking investigation involving Vancouver police.

On Sept. 10, officers from both departments executed a search warrant at a home in the 5600-block of Boundary Road in Vancouver.

READ MORE: Highway traffic stop in B.C. nets $1.9M cash seizure

Inside, police say they found 10 kilograms of methamphetamine and 700 grams of fentanyl, along with drug cutting agents, processing materials, cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash. All of those items were seized.

Two people were arrested at the scene but were later released pending further investigation.

“A large quantity of illegal drugs were seized before having an opportunity to reach the streets of our community,” Cpl. Mike Rail with the RCMP’s Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 3 people from B.C. charged in Red Deer’s largest fentanyl seizure

“The Chilliwack RCMP worked closely with our partners at Vancouver Police Department to target a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking organization.”

Sgt. Aaron Roed with Vancouver police said the “substantial” amount of drugs seized “will have a significant impact on the health and safety of the local community.”

Police say the evidence gathered will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of drug charges.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP, Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeVancouvervancouver policeDrug TraffickingVPDChilliwackDrug SeizureChilliwack RCMPDrug Crime
