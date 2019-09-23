3 people from B.C. charged in Red Deer’s largest fentanyl seizure

Three people from British Columbia have been charged in what police are calling the largest fentanyl seizure in Red Deer’s history.

Following a month-long investigation, Red Deer RCMP searched three properties in the central Alberta city on Aug. 28.

Sgt. Paul Glanville said Monday he couldn’t go into detail about what spurred the investigation, but said the following items were seized:

1,009 grams of cocaine

429 grams of methamphetamine

3,520 fentanyl tablets

360 grams of an unknown substance

681 grams of an agent used to cut cocaine

$82,075 cash

Five vehicles

RCMP called it a significant seizure. The suspects were known to the RCMP and some had ties to organized crime, Glanville said.

“With any seizure of this magnitude, I would think one would be safe to say that they are within the higher spectrum of the drug-trafficking trade,” he said. “These individuals are a higher drug-trafficking element.”

Glanville said the seizure will have an impact on the flow of illicit drugs through the community and surrounding areas.

“It is going to have an impact, to what extent I can’t exactly say,” Glanville explained.

“This is definitely going to have an impact on the amount of drugs in our community right now and it’s going to take some time for other people to step up and fill that void. But we’re already taking steps to make sure that that doesn’t happen.”

The mayor of Red Deer said the investigation and charges showcase the city’s “intense focus” on drug enforcement is making a difference.

“Drug trafficking will not be tolerated in our community and we are safer today as a community as a result of this seizure,” Tara Veer said.

“Red Deer continues to be challenged by the national addictions crisis. Red Deer is most unfortunately not alone in the significant problems confronting our communities.”

Three people were arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with 22 Criminal Code and Controlled Drug and Substances Act charges.

Raymond Tyrell Brown, 26, of the greater Vancouver area, is charged with:

Four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Four counts of failure to comply with recognizance

Brown remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on Monday.

George Deighton, 25, of the greater Vancouver area, is charged with:

Four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Henry Ruttle, 25, of the greater Vancouver area, is charged with:

Four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Both Deighton and Ruttle were released on bail and are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 26.