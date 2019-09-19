Highway traffic stop in B.C. nets $1.9M cash seizure

A report of an erratic driver in B.C.’s Interior led to police seizing $1.9 million in cash earlier this month.

Police say the seizure happened on Sunday, Sept. 8, along the Trans-Canada Highway, approximately 10 kilometres east of Revelstoke.

Officers stopped the vehicle, which had eastern Canadian plates, and arrested the two men inside, both of whom were also from eastern Canada.

The two were originally detained under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, but were later arrested for possession of property obtained by crime.

“A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a significant quantity of Canadian currency,” said RCMP Cpl. Mike Halskov.

“The vehicle and cash were all seized. The two men were later released on a recognizance for a future court date.”

Halskov noted the seized currency was counted and is secured at an undisclosed location, with the cash totaling approximately $1.9 million.

“This is a reminder to motorists that we all have a role to play to keep our highways and communities safe from individuals who may be engaged in criminal activity,” said Halskov.

“In this case, police were alerted to the manner in which someone was driving, then acted on that information. Rather than doing the easy thing and simply issue a ticket, the officers employed their investigative skills and disrupted criminal activity.”

Halskov added “this is also a shining example of the quality police work done by the Revelstoke RCMP officers, who recognized that something was not quite right and then engaged more resources to assist their investigation and confirm their suspicions.”