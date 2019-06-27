Shots-fired call in Surrey leads to seizure of shotgun, drugs and cash: RCMP

The Surrey RCMP says a police response to a shots-fired call has resulted in the seizure of a sawed-off shotgun and a variety of drugs and other weapons.

Police were called to a Cloverdale home near 194 Street on 71A Avenue just after 9 a.m. on Monday to what was reported as gunfire.

READ MORE: ‘Shots fired’ call that prompted Cloverdale evacuation likely fireworks: RCMP

The Emergency Response Team (ERT) responded and the area was briefly evacuated before police determined the sound was actually fireworks.

However, in the course of the investigation, police said they obtained a search warrant for the home.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP say no one was hurt following 13-hour standoff

The search revealed about $21,000 in cash, the gun, ammunition, a Taser, brass knuckles, and pepper spray.

Police also seized “several bags of suspected marijuana,” 30 vials of testosterone and a white powdery substance that is now being tested.

No charges have been laid in the case.