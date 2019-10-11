BC legislature scraps rules that would have barred cultural head coverings from legislative chamber

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. legislature is getting rid of a rule that could have prevented members on the floor of the legislature from wearing Indigenous, religious and cultural head coverings.

MLAs voted unanimously on Thursday to support a motion by NDP MLA Rachna Singh to update the dress code.

The change to Standing Order 36 removes a reference that required members to “be uncovered” when addressing the Speaker.

There are no examples of members ever being told they could not speak because they were wearing head coverings, but Singh wanted to ensure the rule was not open to interpretation.

“I want to thank Speaker Darryl Plecas and MLAs from all three parties to formally recognize rights of all MLAs to wear Indigenous, religious and cultural head covering and ensure the legislature remains a welcoming space for all British Columbians,” Singh said.

“My concern was if a member of the Legislative Assembly wore a turban, kippah, head scarf, Indigenous headdress or any other traditional and spiritual symbol, would they be permitted by you to speak in the legislature.”

BC Liberal MLA Stephanie Cadieux spoke in favour of the change, saying she never noticed that there could be a problem in the standing orders.

“It’s surprising to me, however, that this is something that has stood in the standing orders for as long as it has,” Cadieux said.

“In a country that places such great value on our diversity and multiculturalism, in our communities where we are all friends and neighbours and respect each other’s religions, cultures and celebrations that we gather together so frequently for, it is surprising that we have not noticed this and done something about it sooner.”

Green Party MLA Sonia Furstenau also spoke in favour, saying the change was important “in a time when politics has a tendency to be more of a divisive force than a uniting one.”

“It really is up to us all the time to recognize the very serious responsibility that we have in a country that is built on multiculturalism, that is built on diversity, that is built on respect for a wide variety of religious traditions and a deep acknowledgment of the Indigenous foundation of this nation,” she said.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims applauds the decision.

“We’ve been calling for action coast to coast,” the council said on Twitter.

“We’ve been saying that all folks deserve to be able to stand up in the public square, and in the private sphere, as who they are.”