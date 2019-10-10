RCMP release photos of arson suspect connected to Surrey auto shop fires

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP have released pictures of a suspected arsonist linked to a fire that destroyed two auto repair shops back in May.

Fire crews were called to the 15300-block of Fraser Highway around 8 a.m. on May 19, where the Fountain Tire and Speedy Glass were both found fully involved.

The shops were fully destroyed in the fire, which is being investigated as a possible arson.

On Thursday, RCMP released pictures of a man who police say was in the area at the time of the fire.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 45 to 55 years old with a medium build, a bald head and wearing a black Che Guevara t-shirt.

“We are asking the public to look at these photos and, if they have any information, to please call Surrey RCMP,” Staff Sgt. Kirk Duncan said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Given how clear these images are, our investigators believe that someone in the public will be able to help us advance this investigation.”

1:15 Auto repair shops go up in flames in Surrey Auto repair shops go up in flames in Surrey

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Witnesses who watched the fire back in May noted the businesses sit just blocks away from Jack’s Public House, which was destroyed in a fire the month before that was deemed suspicious.

Police have not indicated the two incidents are connected.