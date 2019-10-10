Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

RCMP release photos of arson suspect connected to Surrey auto shop fires

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 8:22 pm
Surrey RCMP say this man is suspected of an arson in the Guilford area on May 19, 2019.
Surrey RCMP say this man is suspected of an arson in the Guilford area on May 19, 2019. Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP have released pictures of a suspected arsonist linked to a fire that destroyed two auto repair shops back in May.

Fire crews were called to the 15300-block of Fraser Highway around 8 a.m. on May 19, where the Fountain Tire and Speedy Glass were both found fully involved.

The shops were fully destroyed in the fire, which is being investigated as a possible arson.

On Thursday, RCMP released pictures of a man who police say was in the area at the time of the fire.

READ MORE: Fire destroys 2 vehicle repair shops in Surrey, shutting down Fraser Highway

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 45 to 55 years old with a medium build, a bald head and wearing a black Che Guevara t-shirt.

“We are asking the public to look at these photos and, if they have any information, to please call Surrey RCMP,” Staff Sgt. Kirk Duncan said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Given how clear these images are, our investigators believe that someone in the public will be able to help us advance this investigation.”

Auto repair shops go up in flames in Surrey
Auto repair shops go up in flames in Surrey

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Witnesses who watched the fire back in May noted the businesses sit just blocks away from Jack’s Public House, which was destroyed in a fire the month before that was deemed suspicious.

Police have not indicated the two incidents are connected.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
SurreyArsonSurrey RCMPSurrey firehighway closedSurrey Fire DepartmentFraser HighwaySpeedy GlassSurrey arsonsurrey industrial fireFountain Tirevehicle repair businessvehicle repair shopvehicle repair shop fire
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.