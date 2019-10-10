Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 2017 Langley double homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A Langley man has entered a guilty plea in connection to a 2017 double homicide in the city, homicide investigators announced Thursday.

Travis MacPhail pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Brandy Petrie and Avery Levely-Flesher, who were found suffering from gunshot wounds on Sept. 1, 2017.

Petrie, a 34-year-old Burnaby woman, and 20-year-old Levely-Flesher of Surrey died of their injuries shortly after they were found in the area of 62A Crescent and 64 Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) identified the female victim as 34-year-old Brandy Petrie of Burnaby and the male victim as 20-year-old Avery Levely-Flescher of Surrey. Submitted

MacPhail was charged in connection to their deaths on Sept. 5, 2017. He was also charged with possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, uttering threats and aggravated sexual assault.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said MacPhail’s plea was entered Oct. 8, 2019.

Sentencing has been scheduled for February 2020.

“IHIT acknowledges the excellent work of our investigators and partners as well as our partnership with Crown Counsel,” Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT said in a news release.

“It is our sincere hope that the news of the guilty pleas will help the affected families move forward in their healing process.”

—With files from Jon Azpiri and Amy Judd