Cuba Gooding Jr. faces ‘additional incident’ charge in groping case

Cuba Gooding Jr. is facing a new undisclosed charge in his sexual misconduct case.

Prosecutors revealed Thursday that the charge is contained in a new indictment against the Oscar-winning Jerry Maguire star’s case.

Gooding appeared Thursday at a Manhattan court for possible jury selection for his trial. He is to be arraigned on the new indictment next week before a trial can begin.

The actor left court without speaking to reporters. The defence says video supports witnesses who say it never happened.

The trial was postponed in September after prosecutors said they were still waiting for evidence. Gooding’s lawyers argued against the delay.

The actor is accused of placing his hand on a 29-year-old woman’s breast and squeezing it without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square on June 9.

The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated.

The 51-year-old Gooding was arrested four days later after turning himself in to police.

The Boyz n the Hood actor previously told TMZ that he was at Magic Hour partying with friends. He said he didn’t touch anyone and once again referred to video footage.

“I trust the system and will let the process speak for itself,” the American Horror Story actor said.

He’s pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse charges and is free on his own recognizance. He faces up to a year in jail if convicted.

