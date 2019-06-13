Cuba Gooding Jr. charged with forcible touching: police

Cuba Gooding Jr. has been arrested and charged with forcible touching after a woman accused the actor of groping her at a New York City night spot.

The 51-year-old Jerry Maguire star was charged Thursday after turning himself in to police.

A 29-year-old woman told police Gooding Jr. grabbed her breast while he was intoxicated around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

READ MORE: Cuba Gooding Jr. sparks outrage after lifting Sarah Paulson’s dress

The Oscar-winning actor, who denies the allegations, smiled and waved when he turned himself in to investigators in the NYPD’s special victims division.

According to Heller, video from Magic Hour Rooftop & Bar Lounge in Manhattan showed no criminality on Gooding’s part.

After reviewing the security video, Heller said he was hesitant to let Gooding surrender but decided to go through with it. He said he was surprised police and prosecutors were moving forward with the case.

Heller says the video shows “there is not the slightest scintilla of inappropriate conduct on his part.”

Heller also disputed allegations in media reports from a second woman who came forward in recent days and told police that the 51-year-old actor grabbed her buttocks at a New York City restaurant in 2008.

“There is no pattern of conduct,” Heller said. “It is not uncommon for people to come out of the woodwork when these things happen.”

READ MORE: Justin Bieber says Tom Cruise challenge a ‘joke’ — ‘He’d probably whoop my a–‘

The Boyz N Da Hood actor previously told TMZ that he was at Magic Hour partying with friends. He said he didn’t touch anyone and there’s a video that shows “what really happened.”

“I trust the system and will let the process speak for itself,” the American Horror Story actor said.

Many people posted videos on social media showing Gooding Jr. singing Faithfully by Journey and posing for photos with fans.

Cuba Gooding Jr. Filmed Partying at Club Where Woman Says He Groped Her via @TMZ https://t.co/90O52SoUPn pic.twitter.com/VG7z0bf9Og — Patricia Dempsey (@Patrici90883364) June 11, 2019

Gooding was involved in another alleged bar-related incident in New Orleans in 2012. In that case, a bartender said the actor was agitated with patrons who wanted photos with him and that he pushed her when she asked him to leave.

An arrest warrant was issued but the bartender declined to press charges.

READ MORE: Anonymous fan sends flowers to Kevin Durant on behalf of all Canadians

In March 2017, Gooding lifted up Sarah Paulson’s skirt while she wasn’t looking at a Los Angeles panel discussion for the TV series American Horror Story.

Paulson was welcoming Kathy Bates on stage when Gooding slipped behind her and lifted up the back of her dress.

WATCH BELOW: Cuba Gooding Jr. sparks outrage after lifting Sarah Paulson’s dress

She appeared to have only noticed once her leg was in full view and she shrieked.

When the panel continued, Paulson appeared to laugh it off but many people on Twitter expressed their anger and disgust with Gooding’s actions.

Okay, yes I went back to screenshot this. But does he seriously think this is okay? @cubagoodingjr @MsSarahPaulson pic.twitter.com/xHEnURhY3H — Bobby ❤︎ (@MistyyyGoode) March 27, 2017

There is no excuse for what @cubagoodingjr did to @MsSarahPaulson as women we always have to "understand" playful when it's unacceptable — noelbelle (@MikoNoel) March 27, 2017

Cuba Gooding Jr. has just embarrassed himself at #AHS Paleyfest. This is junior high behavior. Leave the women alone https://t.co/wdMdJR161O — Margaret Holt (@chicagomargaret) March 27, 2017

Some said it was a playful moment between good friends and colleagues.

Sarah lifts up Kathy's leg and so on. That is when Cuba Gooding Jr. playfully joined into "The act." — Sean Brown (@SeanBro21404200) March 28, 2017

All that really matters here is that she got a laugh out of it. — TOC 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 (@TocZombie) March 28, 2017

Digital Spy noted that prior to the incident, Paulson had already playfully slapped Gooding’s hand away as he pulled at her dress after she had taken her seat on stage.

The two American Horror Story: Roanoke stars appeared in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

READ MORE: Britney Spears accuses paparazzi of altering photos to make her look bigger

Gooding, a Bronx native, rose to fame after starring in Boyz N the Hood in 1991.

Gooding won an Oscar for his role as a professional football player in Jerry Maguire. He was nominated for an Emmy Award last year for playing O.J. Simpson in the FX series The People v. O.J. Simpson.

—With files from the Associated Press