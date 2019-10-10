Hamilton police looking for 2 ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects after west-end stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they are searching for two “armed and dangerous” men after a stabbing at a bar in Hamilton’s west end on Saturday sent a victim to hospital.

Investigators say the outstanding suspects, who allegedly assaulted another man in the early morning hours of Oct. 5, brandished both a knife and a handgun in the altercation.

The alleged incident happened just before 2 a.m. at the West Lounge Café at 807 Main St. W., according to detectives.

Police say a man was approached by two suspects and received “an injury from a knife” from one of them.

The second suspect then allegedly displayed a handgun and pointed it at the victim.

The injured man was transported to the hospital by his friends, according to police.

Two suspects have been identified, and warrants for their arrest have been issued. Police are searching for Hamilton residents Joseph Barham-Ferguson and Fuhill Badei, both 20 years old.

Police say the men are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.

Both are facing multiple charges, with Barham-Ferguson wanted on charges of aggravated assault and failure to comply with a youth sentence, while Badei is wanted on four firearm charges and assault with a weapon.

Police are asking the public to call 911 if either suspect is spotted, and anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-546-3817.

