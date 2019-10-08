Police arrest two more suspects, identify victim in Hamilton high school stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say they now have four suspects in custody connected with the death of a 14-year-old boy stabbed outside Hamilton’s Sir Winston Churchill High School on Monday.

Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk revealed in a news conference Tuesday that a 16-year-old male and a 16-year-old female had been arrested for first-degree murder on Tuesday morning and investigators say they are “satisfied” the two are the outstanding suspects described by police on Monday night.

The two other accused – brothers, ages 18 and 14 – were arrested Monday near the school.

Police have not released names of any of the suspects as per regulations with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Investigators also revealed the identity of the victim as 14-year-old Devan Selvey.

Bereziuk said he could not comment any further on the relationship between Selvey and the accused, saying it was something they were still looking at.

“I can’t comment specifically on that, because I don’t want to perhaps giveaway any potential information that could lead to the identity of the accused,” Bereziuk said. Tweet This

Detectives said they recovered a knife – which they believe to be the murder weapon – during a ground search Tuesday outside the school.

Police say emergency crews were called to the Main Street East school just before 1:20 p.m., forcing nearby schools and daycare centre into a brief hold-and-secure. Selvey, who had been injured in what police called a “serious assault” was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital where he later died.

When asked whether bullying may have been a factor in the crime, Bereziuk said he couldn’t comment.

The 14-year-old and 18-year-old suspects appeared at a Hamilton courthouse Tuesday, charged with first-degree murder. Both were remanded in custody until Oct. 21 and will make their second appearance via video link.

Detectives say the two 16-year-olds were in custody and were undergoing interviews.

Bereziuk asked people in the area with dash-cam video or outdoor home surveillance video to contact investigators.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 905-546-4123 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.