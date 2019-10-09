Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

West Vancouver police release sketch of alleged indecent exposure suspect

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 6:48 pm
A police composite sketch of a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to a cyclist in West Vancouver on Sept. 20, 2019.
A police composite sketch of a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to a cyclist in West Vancouver on Sept. 20, 2019. West Vancouver Police Department

West Vancouver police are releasing a composite sketch in hopes of identifying a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to a cyclist last month.

Police say a woman was cycling in the 100 block of Stevens Drive around 7:30 p.m., on Sept. 20, when she was passed by a black SUV.

READ MORE: Police seek Good Samaritan who helped woman escape indecent exposure in Marpole

The SUV then pulled over and stopped in front of her path and a male exited the vehicle, exposing his genitals to the woman as she cycled past him.

“Despite extensive patrols by police following the incident, the suspect and vehicle have not been located,” police said in a statement.

The suspect is described as a South Asian man around 30 years old, 5-8 with a small to medium build.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP arrest suspect who allegedly exposed himself to 10-year-old

Police say the man had short black hair and a trimmed beard, and was wearing a dark-coloured t-shirt and black pants at the time of the alleged incident.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect or has any information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact West Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.

Police looking for alleged SkyTrain exposer
Police looking for alleged SkyTrain exposer
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeSuspectwest vancouverIndecent Exposurewest vancouver policecomposite sketchWest Vancouver crimeWest Van PoliceWVPDindecent exposure suspect
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.