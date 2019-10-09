West Vancouver police release sketch of alleged indecent exposure suspect

Send this page to someone via email

West Vancouver police are releasing a composite sketch in hopes of identifying a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to a cyclist last month.

Police say a woman was cycling in the 100 block of Stevens Drive around 7:30 p.m., on Sept. 20, when she was passed by a black SUV.

The SUV then pulled over and stopped in front of her path and a male exited the vehicle, exposing his genitals to the woman as she cycled past him.

“Despite extensive patrols by police following the incident, the suspect and vehicle have not been located,” police said in a statement.

The suspect is described as a South Asian man around 30 years old, 5-8 with a small to medium build.

Police say the man had short black hair and a trimmed beard, and was wearing a dark-coloured t-shirt and black pants at the time of the alleged incident.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect or has any information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact West Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.

