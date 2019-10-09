Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

We’ll stick to plan to cap Ontario teachers’ wage increases at 1 per cent: finance minister

By Shawn Jeffords The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2019 3:49 pm
Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips.
Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips. Global News

TORONTO – Ontario’s finance minister says the government will stick to its plan to cap wage increases for public sector workers, including teachers, at one per cent.

Rod Phillips says there’s a limit to what Ontarians can afford to pay in bargaining talks.

READ MORE: Ontario teachers’ union releases bargaining proposals, adds pressure on Ford government

He also says the Progressive Conservative government has been clear about its plans since announcing the wage increase cap last spring.

Phillips’ comments come at a time when the province is in the middle of bargaining talks with two major teachers unions.

READ MORE: Ford government says wage cap in tentative deal with CUPE a win

The Tory government was able to negotiate the one per cent cap into a tentative agreement struck with 55,000 education workers over the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario’s high school teachers have said they are asking for a cost-of-living adjustment that comes in at roughly two per cent a year.

High school and elementary teachers’ contracts expired at the end of August and negotiations are ongoing.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Ontario politicsOntario governmentOntario PC Governmentontario teachersRod PhillipsOntario Finance MinisterOntario Wage Cap
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.