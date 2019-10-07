Justin Trudeau says Ontario parents relieved after CUPE strike averted

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says a lot of parents across Ontario breathed a sigh of relief after a strike that would have shut down schools was averted.

Education workers and the province reached a tentative agreement Sunday night, hours before they were set to go on strike.

Trudeau has spent a lot of time during his re-election campaign slamming Ontario Premier Doug Ford, including saying last week that as a parent he wished Ford would focus more on his kids’ education.

At a meeting with teachers this morning ahead of tonight’s English-language debate, Trudeau criticized Ford’s changes to education, which include increasing class sizes.

The province still has to get deals with several major education unions, including elementary and high school teachers.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he hopes those talks can happen without seeing parents experience the same angst as they did over the weekend.