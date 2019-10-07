Menu

Canada

Justin Trudeau says Ontario parents relieved after CUPE strike averted

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2019 11:10 am
CUPE announces tentative agreement with Ontario government to avert strike
Laura Walton, President of OSBCU representing CUPE workers, announces a tentative agreement with Ontario school boards to avert a Monday strike.

TORONTO – Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says a lot of parents across Ontario breathed a sigh of relief after a strike that would have shut down schools was averted.

Education workers and the province reached a tentative agreement Sunday night, hours before they were set to go on strike.

READ MORE: CUPE education workers, Ontario government reach tentative deal to avoid strike

Trudeau has spent a lot of time during his re-election campaign slamming Ontario Premier Doug Ford, including saying last week that as a parent he wished Ford would focus more on his kids’ education.

At a meeting with teachers this morning ahead of tonight’s English-language debate, Trudeau criticized Ford’s changes to education, which include increasing class sizes.

READ MORE: Parents rally in Toronto to call on Ford government to reverse cuts as CUPE strike deadline looms 

The province still has to get deals with several major education unions, including elementary and high school teachers.

Story continues below advertisement

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he hopes those talks can happen without seeing parents experience the same angst as they did over the weekend.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Justin TrudeauCUPEOntario schoolsStephen LecceCUPE strikeeducation workersontario studentsontario school strikeOntario education workersLaura WaltonOntario parentsLiberal Leader Trudeau
