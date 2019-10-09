Menu

Manitoba to open Red River Floodway in advance of snow, rain

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 3:15 pm
The Red River and Floodway.
The Red River and Floodway. Global News / File

The Red River Floodway will be activated Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.

Heavy September rains have resulted in the Red River reaching record high levels, and the expected downpour of precipitation later in the week means the province will activate the floodway to lower river levels in the city.

This is the first time the floodway has ever been opened in the fall.

READ MORE: Manitobans scramble to prepare for early onslaught of winter weather

Winnipeg could get more than 10 cm of precipitation through Thursday and Friday.

Floodway 101 – How does the Red River Floodway work, anyway?
