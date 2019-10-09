Manitoba to open Red River Floodway in advance of snow, rain

Send this page to someone via email

The Red River Floodway will be activated Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.

Heavy September rains have resulted in the Red River reaching record high levels, and the expected downpour of precipitation later in the week means the province will activate the floodway to lower river levels in the city.

This is the first time the floodway has ever been opened in the fall.

Winnipeg could get more than 10 cm of precipitation through Thursday and Friday.

