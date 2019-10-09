Manitobans scramble to prepare for early onslaught of winter weather

Send this page to someone via email

Start wearing layers – it’s about to get ugly in southern Manitoba, with strong wind and a mix of rain and snow expected over the next few days.

Snowfall warnings are in place in parts of western Manitoba, including the Minnedosa and Dauphin areas, which could see between 10-15 cm of the white stuff Wednesday.

Winnipeg could get more than 10 cm over Thursday and Friday, mixed with some rain.

“The general trend is that a Colorado Low system is going to be moving towards northwestern Ontario and affecting southern Manitoba into Thursday night, Friday and perhaps part of the weekend,” said Environment Canada’s Dan Kulak.

“Right now, the rain/snow boundary looks to be right around the Winnipeg area, maybe going back and forth a couple of times, with a greater probability of snowfall further west of the Red River Valley.”

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for southern Manitoba Wednesday, saying a cold front from Saskatchewan would bring rain and snow, including snowfall warnings for the Parklands region.

A Colorado Low will bring in snow for southwest Manitoba, including Winnipeg, on Thursday.

“However, exact position and timing of the transition is still uncertain, so the precipitation amounts and type in the forecast may change as the system develops,” read the statement.

Local businesses are seeing the scramble. One parent told Global News they tried to buy winter boots yesterday for her son, only to be turned away at two different shoe stores.

“They didn’t really have their Sorels stock in yet,” she said.

Tire stores are also seeing a last-minute surge.

“I can certainly confirm that the threat of snow has caused people to scramble to get their vehicles winterized,” said Fort Street Fountain Tire Assistant Manager Joe Robichaud.

“While there are a relatively small number of people who have been trickling in, the majority seem to be in denial until the last minute … I would say that the number of booking requests and snow tire inquiries has tripled from what we would normal see at this time of year.”

The City of Winnipeg said in a statement that their equipment is ready and waiting for the snowfall.

“Crews will be monitoring road conditions and have salting operations in a ready-to-deploy status. Any accumulations of snow will be monitored and further decisions will be made as the weather system passes through the city.

“Motorists are reminded to drive to road conditions at all times and to use extreme caution when driving near heavy equipment.”

It’s not all doom and gloom, however. Kulak said we should expect more typical fall weather after this initial blast of cold.

“We’re not looking at the onset of the ice age for the winter this time around,” he said. Tweet This

“I think there’s certainly potential for some warmer weather. We get into the 7-10 day time frame and some of the indications are that we’ll be, basically, back into a nice fall weather pattern… at least for a little bit.”