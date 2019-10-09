Regina police search for suspect in Quebec Street stabbing

Regina police are searching for a suspect in connection to a reported stabbing that happened on Wednesday morning.
Police said a 22-year-old man was stabbed on the 1900 block of Quebec Street sometime before 2 a.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS, according to police.
Police said his injury was not life-threatening and he was in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS