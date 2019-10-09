Regina police search for suspect in Quebec Street stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police are searching for a suspect in connection to a reported stabbing that happened on Wednesday morning.

Police said a 22-year-old man was stabbed on the 1900 block of Quebec Street sometime before 2 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS, according to police.

Police said his injury was not life-threatening and he was in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

