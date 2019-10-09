Sinéad O’Connor announces first North American tour in 6 years, 1 Canadian date

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been more than four years since Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor was on tour, and half a decade since she played any shows in North America.

She released her last album, I’m Not Bossy, I’m the Boss in 2014, and after promoting it extensively, she unofficially went on hiatus as she took time to get help for her very public struggle with mental health.

Now, the 52-year-old is coming back. Early Monday morning, the Mandinka singer announced an all-new North American tour — ‘786.’

Tickets for my 2020 American Tour (Named 786) go on sale this morning at https://t.co/uLdiKNsxLd EDT. — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) October 9, 2019

The 24-date trek kicks off on Feb. 1 with its only Canadian show — at the Vogue Theatre in Vancouver — before concluding in April with three shows at the City Winery in New York City.

O’Connor’s unexpected touring plans come a year after the release of the Milestones single, which she put out under her formerly legal name, Magda Davitt.

The single was made available exclusively to readers of The Irish Sun, who also reported that the musician’s next album would be named No Mud No Lotus.

As of this writing, there has been no official updates regarding O’Connor’s 11th studio album.

Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor in concert on the first night of the Toender Folk Music Festival, Friday Aug. 23. 2013, in Toender on the south western part of Denmark. AP Photo/Casper Dalhoff, Polfoto

Additional information and updates can be found through the official Sinead O’Connor website.

According to the Fire On Babylon singer, presale tickets for the ‘786’ tour are now on sale.

Remaining tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. ET.

‘786’ 2020 North American tour dates

** All Canadian dates are bolded below**

Feb. 1 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Vogue Theatre

Feb. 4 — Seattle, Wash. @ Nepture Theatre

Feb. 5 — Portland, Ore. @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Feb. 7 — San Francisco, Calif. @ August Hall

Feb. 8 — San Juan Capistrano, Calif. @ Coach House

Feb. 9 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey Theatre

Feb. 11 — Solana Beach, Calif. @ Belly Up

Feb. 12 — Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Rio Theatre

March 14 — Chicago, Ill. @ City Winery

March 15 — Chicago, Ill. @ City Winery

March 16 — Chicago, Ill. @ City Winery

March 19 — Nashville, Tenn. @ City Winery

March 20 — Nashville, Tenn. @ City Winery

March 22 — Atlanta, Ga. @ City Winery

March 23 — Atlanta, Ga. @ City Winery

April 4 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ City Winery

April 5 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ City Winery

April 7 — Alexandria, Va. @ Birchmere

April 8 — Boston, Mass. @ City Winery

April 10 — Boston, Mass. @ City Winery

April 11 — Boston, Mass. @ City Winery

April 13 — New York City, N.Y. @ City Winery

April 14 — New York City, N.Y. @ City Winery

April 16 — New York City, N.Y. @ City Winery