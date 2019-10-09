Sinéad O’Connor announces first North American tour in 6 years, 1 Canadian date

It’s been more than four years since Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor was on tour, and half a decade since she played any shows in North America.
She released her last album, I’m Not Bossy, I’m the Boss in 2014, and after promoting it extensively, she unofficially went on hiatus as she took time to get help for her very public struggle with mental health.
Now, the 52-year-old is coming back. Early Monday morning, the Mandinka singer announced an all-new North American tour — ‘786.’
The 24-date trek kicks off on Feb. 1 with its only Canadian show — at the Vogue Theatre in Vancouver — before concluding in April with three shows at the City Winery in New York City.
O’Connor’s unexpected touring plans come a year after the release of the Milestones single, which she put out under her formerly legal name, Magda Davitt.
The single was made available exclusively to readers of The Irish Sun, who also reported that the musician’s next album would be named No Mud No Lotus.
As of this writing, there has been no official updates regarding O’Connor’s 11th studio album.
Additional information and updates can be found through the official Sinead O’Connor website.
According to the Fire On Babylon singer, presale tickets for the ‘786’ tour are now on sale.
Remaining tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. ET.
‘786’ 2020 North American tour dates
** All Canadian dates are bolded below**
Feb. 1 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Vogue Theatre
Feb. 4 — Seattle, Wash. @ Nepture Theatre
Feb. 5 — Portland, Ore. @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Feb. 7 — San Francisco, Calif. @ August Hall
Feb. 8 — San Juan Capistrano, Calif. @ Coach House
Feb. 9 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey Theatre
Feb. 11 — Solana Beach, Calif. @ Belly Up
Feb. 12 — Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Rio Theatre
March 14 — Chicago, Ill. @ City Winery
March 15 — Chicago, Ill. @ City Winery
March 16 — Chicago, Ill. @ City Winery
March 19 — Nashville, Tenn. @ City Winery
March 20 — Nashville, Tenn. @ City Winery
March 22 — Atlanta, Ga. @ City Winery
March 23 — Atlanta, Ga. @ City Winery
April 4 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ City Winery
April 5 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ City Winery
April 7 — Alexandria, Va. @ Birchmere
April 8 — Boston, Mass. @ City Winery
April 10 — Boston, Mass. @ City Winery
April 11 — Boston, Mass. @ City Winery
April 13 — New York City, N.Y. @ City Winery
April 14 — New York City, N.Y. @ City Winery
April 16 — New York City, N.Y. @ City Winery
