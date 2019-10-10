Winnipeg business offering way to thwart ‘porch pirates’

Send this page to someone via email

A local business is offering a way to fight back against “porch pirates”– people who steal delivered parcels off your step — and support local charities at the same time.

Bernard Pacak, co-owner of Gorilla Jack, is offering an alternative shipping destination for Winnipeg residents parcels, by opening his store for deliveries.

Friends and family have been using his Main Street store as a delivery destination for years, he said, but as the rise in crime continues, Pacak decided to offer the option to all Winnipeggers.

“You kind of feel invaded. Someone comes to your property and takes your stuff, and we want to avoid that,” Bernard said. Tweet This

The idea came, he said, when he noticed Facebook posts and videos online from residents upset about neighbourhood porch pirates.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Steps to prevent porch pirates from stealing your holiday gifts

“You have this delivery, you see it on your email , you know it’s coming in and you get home and it’s missing.”

Winnipeggers can ship their online purchase to his store, and pick it up safely when it arrives, said Pacak.

The downtown business is opening their doors for deliveries to help combat front step package thefts. Gorilla Jack

All he’s asking in return is a minimum $1 donation to go towards a local charity.

Gorilla Jack will choose a different charity each month, using examples such as, Siloam Mission or The Main Street Project, he added.

“We don’t know quite how big this will get, maybe it’ll be 2,000 packages and if that’s the case, that’s potentially 2,000 going to a local charity.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeggers can send Gorilla Jack a Facebook message or give the store a call, to let an employee know a parcel is on its way.

“Holiday season and Christmas season is coming up so presents are being delivered and if we can do a little bit to help a lot, why not.”