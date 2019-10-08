Menu

Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Brampton, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 10:57 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a male pedestrian has died after they were struck by a vehicle in Brampton’s south end Tuesday evening.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Steeles Avenue West and Hurontario Street just before 9:40 p.m. with reports of a collision.

Officers said the pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics where they were later pronounced dead.

The driver and vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, police said.

Steeles Avenue West was closed between Hurontario Street and Lancashire Lane as major collision bureau investigators gathered evidence.

TAGS
Trafficpeel regional policePeel ParamedicsBrampton newsBrampton trafficSteeles Avenue WestPedestrian Struck Brampton
