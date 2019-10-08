Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Brampton, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a male pedestrian has died after they were struck by a vehicle in Brampton’s south end Tuesday evening.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Steeles Avenue West and Hurontario Street just before 9:40 p.m. with reports of a collision.

Officers said the pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics where they were later pronounced dead.

The driver and vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, police said.

Steeles Avenue West was closed between Hurontario Street and Lancashire Lane as major collision bureau investigators gathered evidence.

