Winnipeg motorcyclist killed in crash with teen pickup driver

A Winnipeg woman is dead after a vehicle/motorcycle collision near Grande Pointe, Man.

St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP said the incident took place Monday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 59 and Oak Grove Road.

The vehicle, a pickup truck, drove through a stop sign and crashed into the motorcycle, said police.

The 62-year-old motorcycle driver was taken to hospital where she later died.

The pickup driver, 16, had minor injuries.

Police said alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor in the incident, and are working with a forensic collision reconstructionist to investigate.

