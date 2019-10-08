Winnipeg motorcyclist killed in crash with teen pickup driver

A Winnipeg woman is dead after a vehicle/motorcycle collision near Grande Pointe, Man.
St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP said the incident took place Monday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 59 and Oak Grove Road.
The vehicle, a pickup truck, drove through a stop sign and crashed into the motorcycle, said police.
The 62-year-old motorcycle driver was taken to hospital where she later died.
The pickup driver, 16, had minor injuries.
Police said alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor in the incident, and are working with a forensic collision reconstructionist to investigate.
