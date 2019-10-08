Menu

Traffic

Winnipeg motorcyclist killed in crash with teen pickup driver

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 10:53 am
.
. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

A Winnipeg woman is dead after a vehicle/motorcycle collision near Grande Pointe, Man.

St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP said the incident took place Monday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 59 and Oak Grove Road.

The vehicle, a pickup truck, drove through a stop sign and crashed into the motorcycle, said police.

Woman dies after motorcycle crash on Winnipeg's Midtown Bridge

The 62-year-old motorcycle driver was taken to hospital where she later died.

The pickup driver, 16, had minor injuries.

Police said alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor in the incident, and are working with a forensic collision reconstructionist to investigate.

'They need to know the facts': police on sharing news of fatal car crash
‘They need to know the facts’: police on sharing news of fatal car crash
TAGS
RCMPFatal CollisionRCMP ManitobaSt. Pierre-JolysGrande Pointevehicle motorcycle collision
