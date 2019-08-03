Woman dies after motorcycle crash on Winnipeg’s Midtown Bridge

A woman is dead after a motorcycle crash late Wednesday night shut down a major commuter road into Thursday morning.

The Midtown Bridge at Donald Avenue was closed at midnight after a motorcycle crash. The single-vehicle crash sent both the male driver and female passenger to hospital.

The passenger has since died from her injuries, according to police.

Police had closed a section of the bridge for nearly 11 hours after the crash to investigate.

