August 3, 2019 12:35 pm

Woman dies after motorcycle crash on Winnipeg’s Midtown Bridge

By Reporter  Global News

Police at the scene of the Midtown Bridge Thursday morning.

Connor Chan/Global News
A woman is dead after a motorcycle crash late Wednesday night shut down a major commuter road into Thursday morning.

The Midtown Bridge at Donald Avenue was closed at midnight after a motorcycle crash. The single-vehicle crash sent both the male driver and female passenger to hospital.

The passenger has since died from her injuries, according to police.

Police had closed a section of the bridge for nearly 11 hours after the crash to investigate.

