Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

43-year-old Schomberg man charged with speeding, stunt driving in Bradford: police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 5:57 pm
According to police, an officer observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed, and a speed measurement was obtained of 115 kilomeres per hour in a posted 50 kilometres per hour zone.
According to police, an officer observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed, and a speed measurement was obtained of 115 kilomeres per hour in a posted 50 kilometres per hour zone. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 43-year-old man from Schomberg has been charged with speeding and stunt driving following a traffic stop in Bradford on Friday afternoon, South Simcoe police say.

On Friday at around 2:30 p.m., an officer was conducting radar enforcement at Canal Road, just east of Tornado Drive, police say.

READ MORE: 42-year-old man charged with impaired driving, drugs seized in Innisfil: police

According to police, the officer observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed, and a speed measurement was obtained of 115 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

Subsequently, a 43-year-old Schomberg man has been charged with speeding, stunt driving and driving a vehicle while failing to display two plates.

READ MORE: 55-year-old Innisfil man seriously injured following collision: police

Police say the man’s licence was suspended for seven days and his vehicle was also impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused’s court date is in November.

O.P.P. lay 37 stunt driving charges in 2019
O.P.P. lay 37 stunt driving charges in 2019
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
BradfordSouth Simcoe Police ServiceBradford newsSchombergInnisfil speedingBradford stunt drivingSchomberg speederSchomberg stunt driver
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.