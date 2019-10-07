43-year-old Schomberg man charged with speeding, stunt driving in Bradford: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 43-year-old man from Schomberg has been charged with speeding and stunt driving following a traffic stop in Bradford on Friday afternoon, South Simcoe police say.

On Friday at around 2:30 p.m., an officer was conducting radar enforcement at Canal Road, just east of Tornado Drive, police say.

According to police, the officer observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed, and a speed measurement was obtained of 115 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

Subsequently, a 43-year-old Schomberg man has been charged with speeding, stunt driving and driving a vehicle while failing to display two plates.

Police say the man’s licence was suspended for seven days and his vehicle was also impounded for seven days.

The accused’s court date is in November.

