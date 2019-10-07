Menu

Crime

42-year-old man charged with impaired driving, drugs seized in Innisfil: police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 4:19 pm
The accused's licence was suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.
South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter

A 42-year-old Innisfil man has been charged with impaired driving after resisting arrest and threatening officers, South Simcoe police say.

On Sunday at around 3 a.m., police say they received a call about a possible impaired driver in the 10th Line and 25th Sideroad area in Innisfil.

Officers say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped off and stopped in a nearby driveway.

The driver was then arrested and transported to the police station, where breath tests resulted in readings of well over twice the legal limit of alcohol, officers add.

Police say they seized drugs, including a quantity of white powder suspected to be cocaine.

During the course of the occurrence, police say the accused resisted arrest and threatened officers.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was charged with impaired operation, over 80, assault to resist arrest, uttering threats and possession of drugs.

The accused’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released with a future court date.

