27-year-old man charged with assault, forcible confinement in Innisfil, police say

A 27-year-old man has been charged with assault and forcible confinement following a domestic violence investigation in Innisfil, South Simcoe police say.
On Friday, officers say they received a report of an incident that took place earlier in the month in which a 29-year-old woman was assaulted and confined by her ex-boyfriend at a home in Innisfil.
On Tuesday, the suspect turned himself in at the police station, officers add.
Police say the man appeared for a bail court hearing and was released with conditions.
According to police, the victim did not require medical treatment for her physical injuries.
