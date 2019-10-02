27-year-old man charged with assault, forcible confinement in Innisfil, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old man has been charged with assault and forcible confinement following a domestic violence investigation in Innisfil, South Simcoe police say.

On Friday, officers say they received a report of an incident that took place earlier in the month in which a 29-year-old woman was assaulted and confined by her ex-boyfriend at a home in Innisfil.

On Tuesday, the suspect turned himself in at the police station, officers add.

Police say the man appeared for a bail court hearing and was released with conditions.

According to police, the victim did not require medical treatment for her physical injuries.

