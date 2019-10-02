Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

27-year-old man charged with assault, forcible confinement in Innisfil, police say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 6:13 pm
On Friday, officers say they received a report of an incident that took place earlier in the month where a 29-year-old woman was assaulted and confined by her ex-boyfriend at a home in Innisfil.
On Friday, officers say they received a report of an incident that took place earlier in the month where a 29-year-old woman was assaulted and confined by her ex-boyfriend at a home in Innisfil. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 27-year-old man has been charged with assault and forcible confinement following a domestic violence investigation in Innisfil, South Simcoe police say.

On Friday, officers say they received a report of an incident that took place earlier in the month in which a 29-year-old woman was assaulted and confined by her ex-boyfriend at a home in Innisfil.

READ MORE: South Simcoe police say deputy chief performs lake rescue while off-duty in Innisfil

On Tuesday, the suspect turned himself in at the police station, officers add.

Police say the man appeared for a bail court hearing and was released with conditions.

According to police, the victim did not require medical treatment for her physical injuries.

‘It’s easier to get out than to stay out’: A Winnipeg woman’s experience of domestic violence
‘It’s easier to get out than to stay out’: A Winnipeg woman’s experience of domestic violence
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
innisfilInnisfil assaultInnisfil crimeInnisfil domestic incidentInnisfil forcible confinementInnisfil newsSouth Simcoe Police Service
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.