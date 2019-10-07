Investigators checking for links after two delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint in Kitchener in minutes

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating whether two stickups of delivery drivers a few minutes apart in Kitchener on Saturday are related.

Police say they were called to the first at around 11:40 p.m. near Highpark Avenue and Courtland Avenue East.

A delivery driver and his passenger were allegedly robbed by a man at gunpoint.

The suspect was described as black, six-feet-tall, with a slim build who was wearing dark-coloured clothing and white shoes.

About 10 minutes later, police were called to Siebert and Clark avenues for the report of another robbery.

Police say another delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint by a man.

The suspect in this case was described as a tall black man with a slim build. He was wearing a light-coloured top and grey pants.

“As in all cases, investigators are looking to see if there are any links between this case and any others. I can’t say for certain if there is a link between the two cases,” Const. Andre Johnston told Global News.

Police say none of the victims of the robberies suffered injuries.