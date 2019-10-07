Kitchener man arrested after allegedly assaulting cab driver

Send this page to someone via email

A Kitchener man was arrested on Saturday after an alleged altercation with a cab driver, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say officers on patrol were driving on Fairway Road South when they spotted a man with serious injuries lying behind a taxi.

According to police, officers discovered the man was the driver of the vehicle. He and a passenger had reportedly got into an argument that turned physical.

The driver of the taxi was taken to hospital.

The passenger, a 24-year-old Kitchener man, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

