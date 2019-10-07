Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Kitchener man arrested after allegedly assaulting cab driver

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 1:34 pm
A Kitchener man has been charged with assault following an alleged altercation with a cab driver.
A Kitchener man has been charged with assault following an alleged altercation with a cab driver. Pixabay

A Kitchener man was arrested on Saturday after an alleged altercation with a cab driver, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say officers on patrol were driving on Fairway Road South when they spotted a man with serious injuries lying behind a taxi.

READ MORE: Kitchener, Whitby moviegoers sprayed with noxious substance — police

According to police, officers discovered the man was the driver of the vehicle. He and a passenger had reportedly got into an argument that turned physical.

The driver of the taxi was taken to hospital.

READ MORE: Police searching for 2 suspects after reported robbery attempt at Kitchener convenience store

The passenger, a 24-year-old Kitchener man, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeKitchenerKitchener CrimeKitchener arrestKitchener PoliceFairway Road SouthFairway RoadFairway Road Kitchener
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.