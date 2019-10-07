Kitchener, Whitby moviegoers sprayed with noxious substance: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man reportedly used bear spray on moviegoers at theatres in Kitchener and Whitby on Friday afternoon, according to local police.

Waterloo Regional Police say the first reported incident occurred at around 1 p.m. at Landmark Cinemas on Gateway Park in Kitchener.

READ MORE: Police searching for 2 suspects after reported robbery attempt at Kitchener convenience store

According to police, a man entered a theatre during a showing of the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Police allege the suspect then used an object to cut the screen before spraying audience members with a noxious substance.

Two hours later, a similar story played out at Landmark Cinemas on Consumers Drive in Whitby, according to police.

During another screening of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, police allege a man entered the theatre, cut the screen and began spraying patrons with bear spray.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe the two incidents are related.

READ MORE: Kitchener teen arrested in connection to weekend robbery — police

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 25 and 30 with a thin build and a black beard. He was reportedly wearing black pants, a black hooded sweater, light-grey shoes and gold-rimmed eyeglasses at the time of the incidents.

Police also released a photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777, Durham Regional Police at 905-579-1520 ext. 1827 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.