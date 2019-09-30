Kitchener teen arrested in connection to weekend robbery: police

Waterloo Regional Police have made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery in Kitchener on Friday night.

They say a woman was walking near Morgan Avenue and Southill Drive when a youth approached her with a gun and took her purse.

Police say she was not injured.

Police announced Monday morning that a Kitchener teen has been charged with robbery, assault, uttering death threats and possession of stolen property.