September 30, 2019 11:22 am

Kitchener teen arrested in connection to weekend robbery: police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Police announced Monday morning that a Kitchener teen has been charged with robbery, assault, uttering threats to cause death and possession of stolen property.

Waterloo Regional Police have made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery in Kitchener on Friday night.

They say a woman was walking near Morgan Avenue and Southill Drive when a youth approached her with a gun and took her purse.

Police say she was not injured.

