Kitchener teen arrested in connection to weekend robbery: police

Waterloo Regional Police have made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery in Kitchener on Friday night.
They say a woman was walking near Morgan Avenue and Southill Drive when a youth approached her with a gun and took her purse.
Police say she was not injured.
Police announced Monday morning that a Kitchener teen has been charged with robbery, assault, uttering death threats and possession of stolen property.
