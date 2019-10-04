Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police searching for 2 suspects after reported robbery attempt at Kitchener convenience store

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 4:00 pm
Waterloo Regional Police are seeking suspects after a reported robbery attempt in Kitchener on Friday morning.
Waterloo Regional Police are seeking suspects after a reported robbery attempt in Kitchener on Friday morning. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are on the hunt for two male suspects they say were involved in a failed robbery attempt at a Kitchener convenience store early Friday morning.

Police say the two suspects entered the Hasty Market on Westwood Drive shortly after midnight.

READ MORE: Kitchener teen arrested in connection to weekend robbery — police

One of the suspects allegedly pulled out a knife as the pair demanded money from the cashier, according to police.

The store employee did not comply with their demands and the pair exited empty-handed, police say.

The clerk was uninjured as a result of the robbery.

READ MORE: Police release video of suspect in Kitchener break-ins

Police say the suspects are believed to be in their late teens to early 20s and both described as black males who stand around five feet six inches tall and have a thin build. Both suspects were wearing dark clothing and red bandanas at the time of the incident, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeWaterloo crimeKitchener Crimekitchener robberyKitchener Policehasty marketHasty Market robberyHasty Market KitchenerHasty Market Westwood Drive
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.