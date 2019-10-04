Police searching for 2 suspects after reported robbery attempt at Kitchener convenience store

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are on the hunt for two male suspects they say were involved in a failed robbery attempt at a Kitchener convenience store early Friday morning.

Police say the two suspects entered the Hasty Market on Westwood Drive shortly after midnight.

One of the suspects allegedly pulled out a knife as the pair demanded money from the cashier, according to police.

The store employee did not comply with their demands and the pair exited empty-handed, police say.

The clerk was uninjured as a result of the robbery.

Police say the suspects are believed to be in their late teens to early 20s and both described as black males who stand around five feet six inches tall and have a thin build. Both suspects were wearing dark clothing and red bandanas at the time of the incident, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.