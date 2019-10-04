Fredericton police ID human remains found at landfill, no foul play suspected

Fredericton police have identified the remains of a man found at a landfill on Thursday as Jeffery Peter Kroon. At approximately 9:05 a.m., officers with the Fredericton Police Force responded top the solid waste commission located 1775 Alison Blvd. after receiving reports of human remains being discovered. Police believe that Kroon, 55, from Fredericton, was transported to the landfill in a garbage truck after being in a commercial garbage bin.

Investigators say the results of the autopsy and information gleaned from the investigation lead them to believe that foul play was not involved in Kroon’s death. They say there is no risk to public safety.

The Fredericton Police Force is asking for the public’s help as they attempt to gather more information on the 55-year-old’s activities leading up to his death.