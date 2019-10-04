Menu

Crime

Fredericton police ID human remains found at landfill, no foul play suspected

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 3:46 pm
Human remains were found at the Fredericton Region Solid Waste landfill on Alison Boulevard on Oct.1.
Human remains were found at the Fredericton Region Solid Waste landfill on Alison Boulevard on Oct.1. Megan Yamoah/Global News

Fredericton police have identified the remains of a man found at a landfill on Thursday as Jeffery Peter Kroon.

At approximately 9:05 a.m., officers with the Fredericton Police Force responded top the solid waste commission located 1775 Alison Blvd. after receiving reports of human remains being discovered.

Police believe that Kroon, 55, from Fredericton, was transported to the landfill in a garbage truck after being in a commercial garbage bin.

READ MORE: Man’s remains discovered at Fredericton landfill

Investigators say the results of the autopsy and information gleaned from the investigation lead them to believe that foul play was not involved in Kroon’s death. They say there is no risk to public safety.

The Fredericton Police Force is asking for the public’s help as they attempt to gather more information on the 55-year-old’s activities leading up to his death.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are also attempting to dispute information that has been circulating on social media about Kroon’s living situation.

“We can say with relative certainty that Mr. Kroon had not been living on the street, or been sleeping in a dumpster, and that he had a warm, dry place to stay,” police said in a press release.

Police investigating following discovery of human remains at Fredericton’s landfill
Police investigating following discovery of human remains at Fredericton’s landfill

Police are urging the public to consider locking commercial garbage bins to discourage people from getting inside – a situation which they say is never safe.

Anyone with information about Kroon’s whereabouts or who came in contact with him on Oct. 1, between the hours of 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the area of Dundonald, Aberdeen and Regent streets is asked to contact police at 506-460-2300 or to call Crime Stoppers.

