October 1, 2019 1:17 pm

Human remains discovered at Fredericton landfill: police

By Online producer/reporter  Global News

Human remains were found at the Fredericton Region Solid Waste landfill on Alison Boulevard.

Megan Yamoah/Global News
The Fredericton Police Force is investigating after they say human remains were discovered at a landfill in Fredericton on Tuesday.

Alycia Bartlett, a Fredericton police spokesperson, said officers arrived at the Fredericton Region Solid Waste landfill on Alison Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m. but didn’t say exactly where the human remains were found or who found them.

“We can only say that we received a call,” Bartlett said.

Bartlett added that the major crime team is currently on-site and that further investigation is required before any additional details can be released.

More to come.

