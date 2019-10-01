Human remains discovered at Fredericton landfill: police

The Fredericton Police Force is investigating after they say human remains were discovered at a landfill in Fredericton on Tuesday.

Alycia Bartlett, a Fredericton police spokesperson, said officers arrived at the Fredericton Region Solid Waste landfill on Alison Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m. but didn’t say exactly where the human remains were found or who found them.

“We can only say that we received a call,” Bartlett said.

Bartlett added that the major crime team is currently on-site and that further investigation is required before any additional details can be released.

