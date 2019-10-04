Man arrested for sexual offences against 9-year-old boy in Cape Breton

Send this page to someone via email

Inverness district RCMP charged a 49-year-old man on Friday with a number of sexual offences relating to an incident that occurred Aug. 23 in Port Hawkesbury, N.S.

According to authorities, the accused held a position in the community where he had access to youth. The RCMP is reaching out to the public in the event that there may be more victims.

Port Hawkesbury RCMP responded to a call on Aug. 23 that between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., a man approached a nine-year-old boy in the washroom of a store, forced him into a stall and pulled the boy’s pants down.

Police said the boy was able to get away and he immediately told a family member what had happened.

Police and staff at the store searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect on the day of the incident. Police obtained a description of the suspect from witnesses and surveillance photos and released the information to the public.

Tips and information received by the police helped to identify the suspect. Police also learned that a similar incident had occurred on Aug. 19 in Sydney River.

On Oct. 1, investigators obtained a warrant to search the suspect’s home and arrested him.

James Darren Peters, 49, of Lower L’Ardoise has been charged with:

Enticing a child from a parent (two counts)

Sexual interference

Unlawful confinement

Sexual assault

Assault

Peters was held in custody and appeared in Port Hawkesbury provincial court Thursday.

Police said he was released by the court on strict conditions.

Police are appealing to guardians, parents and youth in the area to encourage anyone who may also be a victim to contact them at 902-625-2220 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.