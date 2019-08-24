Police release photos of man who allegedly tried to lure boy in Cape Breton

Police are looking for help in identifying a man who allegedly forced a nine-year-old boy into a bathroom stall, locked the door and tried to pull his pants down.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the alleged incident happened at a business in Port Hawkesbury, N.S., on Paint Street Friday at around 5:15 p.m.

Police say the boy was approached by a man not known to him and then the alleged incident occurred.

The boy was able to get away, according to police. Employees tried to stop the man from the leaving before police arrived, but were unable to.

The suspect is described as a 5’8” white man in his 40s or 50s. He has dark hair and was wearing a blue ball hat, sunglasses, a red shirt and beige shorts.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Inverness District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.