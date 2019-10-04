Menu

Crime

Man arrested after 3 stabbed in Brossard bar

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 9:05 am
Longueuil police investigates a theft that resulted in an armed assault at a Greenfield Park depanneur.
Longueuil police say the three people were transported to hospital and that their lives are not in danger. David Sedell / Global News

A 31-year-old man has been arrested after police say three people were stabbed early Friday morning in a bar on Montreal’s South Shore.

Longueuil police say the incident happened around 3:15 a.m. at an establishment on Place-du-Commerce Street in Brossard.

READ MORE: Man shot several times in Saint-Léonard driveway

All three victims were taken to hospital. Police say their lives are not in danger.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene by car but was later arrested by police officers in Laval.

An investigation is underway.

