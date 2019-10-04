Man arrested after 3 stabbed in Brossard bar

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old man has been arrested after police say three people were stabbed early Friday morning in a bar on Montreal’s South Shore.

Longueuil police say the incident happened around 3:15 a.m. at an establishment on Place-du-Commerce Street in Brossard.

All three victims were taken to hospital. Police say their lives are not in danger.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene by car but was later arrested by police officers in Laval.

An investigation is underway.

