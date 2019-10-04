Top 3 things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of October 5

Send this page to someone via email

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans.

This weekend is full of events that will get you moving and grooving!

1. Winnipeg ICE

Our province’s newest hockey team is set for a busy weekend with home games on both Friday and Saturday!

Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Wayne Fleming Arena, our Winnipeg ICE face-off against the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Saturday, the ICE take on the Vancouver Giants, also at 7:30 p.m.

Plus, Saturday is Zombie Night where all fans are encouraged to dress-up and ‘zombify’ themselves and the best costumes will win cool prizes.

For more on the Winnipeg ICE, including player profiles, the season schedule and tickets, click here.

2. Run for the Cure

On Sunday, the 28th annual Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure is taking place in 57 communities.

There are actually two runs taking place in Manitoba – one in Winnipeg and the other in Brandon.

The run is led by volunteers and it’s the largest, one-day fundraiser for breast cancer research and support, raising more than 445 million dollars over the years.

Organizers are expecting thousands of Manitobans to come out and support the fight against breast cancer, and if you’re interested, you can visit their website.

3. Rockin’ Richard’s Record & CD Sale

Rockin’ Richard’s Record & CD Sale is one of the biggest music show and sales in Canada and attracts vendors, sellers and buyers from all over the place!

Close to 100 dealers will be set up Sunday at the Victoria Inn with over 100,000 records and cd’s available for purchase, plus t-shirts, posters and other memorabilia.

Organizers say you can expect genres of music include everything from rock to metal to blues to jazz to country and more.

Plus, there’s also a Streetheart “Meet & Greet” autograph signing table and a raffle where proceeds will go to the Cancer Care Manitoba Foundation.

The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is $5 and kids 12 and under get in free.

Happy weekend everyone!