Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2nd man charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with 2013 Halifax homicide

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 10:12 am
The body of 24-year old Matthew Thomas Sudds was found in Halifax on Oct. 14, 2013.
The body of 24-year old Matthew Thomas Sudds was found in Halifax on Oct. 14, 2013. File/Global News

A second man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the homicide of Matthew Thomas Sudds in 2013.

Halifax Regional Police say 33-year-old Devlin Tyson Glasgow was arrested on Wednesday at 6:20 p.m. PST in Mission, B.C.

READ MORE: Man charged in connection to Matthew Sudds’ homicide appears in court

Police say Glasgow is currently being brought back to Nova Scotia and is expected to appear in Halifax provincial court on Friday to answer to the first-degree murder charge.

The body of 24-year-old Sudds was found in a ditch along Africville Road in October 2013.

Man charged in connection to Matthew Sudds’ homicide appears in court
Man charged in connection to Matthew Sudds’ homicide appears in court

Ricardo Jerrel Whynder, 32, was previously arrested on a Canada-wide warrant in Surrey, B.C., in March 2017 in connection with Sudds’ death.

Story continues below advertisement

He was initially charged with first-degree murder and was later convicted of second-degree murder.

Ricardo Jerrel Whynder is pictured in Halifax provincial court on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Whynder was initially charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Matthew Sudds.
Ricardo Jerrel Whynder is pictured in Halifax provincial court on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Whynder was initially charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Matthew Sudds. Global News

READ MORE: Charges laid in connection with 2013 homicide of Matthew Sudds

Investigators believe there are additional people who have information about Sudds’ murder. They hope this arrest and the passage of time will encourage those people to come forward with what they know.

Sudds’ death is also part of the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program, which offers a reward of up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information on Sudds’ murder is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Africville RoadCrimeDevlin GlasgowDevlin Tyson GlasgowHalifaxHalifax CourtHalifax Provincial CourtMatt SuddsMatthew SuddsRewards for Major Unsolved Crimes ProgramRicardo Jerrel WhynderRicardo WhynderSudds
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.