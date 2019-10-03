2nd man charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with 2013 Halifax homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A second man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the homicide of Matthew Thomas Sudds in 2013.

Halifax Regional Police say 33-year-old Devlin Tyson Glasgow was arrested on Wednesday at 6:20 p.m. PST in Mission, B.C.

READ MORE: Man charged in connection to Matthew Sudds’ homicide appears in court

Police say Glasgow is currently being brought back to Nova Scotia and is expected to appear in Halifax provincial court on Friday to answer to the first-degree murder charge.

The body of 24-year-old Sudds was found in a ditch along Africville Road in October 2013.

2:00 Man charged in connection to Matthew Sudds’ homicide appears in court Man charged in connection to Matthew Sudds’ homicide appears in court

Ricardo Jerrel Whynder, 32, was previously arrested on a Canada-wide warrant in Surrey, B.C., in March 2017 in connection with Sudds’ death.

Story continues below advertisement

He was initially charged with first-degree murder and was later convicted of second-degree murder.

Ricardo Jerrel Whynder is pictured in Halifax provincial court on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Whynder was initially charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Matthew Sudds. Global News

READ MORE: Charges laid in connection with 2013 homicide of Matthew Sudds

Investigators believe there are additional people who have information about Sudds’ murder. They hope this arrest and the passage of time will encourage those people to come forward with what they know.

Sudds’ death is also part of the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program, which offers a reward of up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information on Sudds’ murder is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.