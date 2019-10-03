Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Saskatoon Blades rally for road win over Lethbridge Hurricanes

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 9:09 am
WATCH: Saskatoon Blades down the Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-2 in WHL action.

The Saskatoon Blades scored twice late in the game to down the Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-2 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

The Blades were trailing 2-1 with 3:01 left in the third period when rookie Jayden Wiens scored his first WHL goal to even up the game.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades look to get back to winning ways on Alberta road trip

Overage defenceman Scott Walford scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season 14 seconds later to seal the win.

Rookie netminder Koen MacInnes picked up the win in his first WHL start, stopping 36 of 38 shots that came his way.

Zach Huber scored his first goal of the season 3:37 into the first period to give the Blades an early 1-0 lead.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades solve overage issue, trade Ryan Hughes to Kamloops Blazers

The Hurricanes fought back, finding the back of the net twice on the power play.

Dylan Cozens, the seventh overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, scored with 2:01 left in the first period to tie the game, and Logan Barlage scored 41 seconds into the third period to give the Hurricanes the lead.

Bryan Thomson made 19 saves in the loss.

The Blades travel to Prince Albert to take on the Raiders on Friday night.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
BladesBlades HockeyHockeyLethbridge HurricanesSaskatoon BladesSaskatoon Blades hockeySaskatoon HockeySaskatoon SportsSportsWestern Hockey LeagueWHL
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.