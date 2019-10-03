Saskatoon Blades rally for road win over Lethbridge Hurricanes

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Blades scored twice late in the game to down the Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-2 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

The Blades were trailing 2-1 with 3:01 left in the third period when rookie Jayden Wiens scored his first WHL goal to even up the game.

Overage defenceman Scott Walford scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season 14 seconds later to seal the win.

Rookie netminder Koen MacInnes picked up the win in his first WHL start, stopping 36 of 38 shots that came his way.

Zach Huber scored his first goal of the season 3:37 into the first period to give the Blades an early 1-0 lead.

The Hurricanes fought back, finding the back of the net twice on the power play.

Dylan Cozens, the seventh overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, scored with 2:01 left in the first period to tie the game, and Logan Barlage scored 41 seconds into the third period to give the Hurricanes the lead.

Bryan Thomson made 19 saves in the loss.

The Blades travel to Prince Albert to take on the Raiders on Friday night.