Saskatoon Blades look to get back to winning ways on Alberta road trip

The Saskatoon Blades are looking to get back in the winning column as the team heads to Alberta for a three-game road trip.

The Blades have lost their last two games after opening the season with a 3-2 overtime win over the Prince Albert Raiders.

There were some positive signs in the team’s last loss, a 7-6 defeat to the Winnipeg Ice.

The team scored twice as many goals in the game than in the first two games combined.

However, the Blades blew a three-goal game in the contest.

Head coach Mitch Love said it serves as an early-season reminder that they can’t take anything for granted.

“We got really ‘cheaty’ when we had a big lead,” Love said.

“We thought the game was going be easy and we … mismanaged pucks in critical ice areas, which is both blue lines.”

Blades defenceman Scott Walford said the Ice did a good job not letting the game get out of hand.

“No one in this league’s going to roll over and we made the mistake of taking our foot off the gas,” said Walford, who leads the team in points with three goals and two assists.

“When you do that you can’t expect to win a game.”

Blades forward Kyle Crnkovic broke through in the game, notching his first WHL hat trick to share the goal-scoring lead with Walford.

The Blades hit the ice in Red Deer on Tuesday to take on the Rebels (1-3-0).

Chase Wouters looks to play his 200th career game with the Blades in the game while Nolan Maier could make his 100th career appearance for the team.