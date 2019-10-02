Investigation into disappearance of Kelowna senior continues: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP say they are still working to locate a Kelowna senior who has been missing since last week.

Gordon Solloway left his residence last Thursday at approximately 7:30 a.m., according to police, and was reportedly headed for the James Lake area east of Kelowna. The 74-year-old was supposed to return home within a few hours, but police say he has not been heard from since.

Solloway was last seen filling up his grey 2012 Dodge Ram in the 6900 block of Goudie Road in Kelowna just after 7:30 a.m., according to police.

On Tuesday, police announced they were suspending search-and-rescue efforts. On Wednesday, however, police said the file into Solloway’s disappearance is still open.

“The search lasted for four days and has not yielded in any new evidence leading investigators to Mr. Solloway’s current location,” said RCMP Cpl. Meghan Foster. “Mr. Solloway’s grey Dodge Ram pickup truck with B.C. licence plate HM3670 has not been located, either.

“Currently, investigators are working to advance this investigation and do not believe that Mr. Solloway has met with foul play.”

Police said Gordon Solloway was driving a grey truck similar to this one when he left home on Thursday morning. RCMP

Police say extensive searches have been conducted along nearby forest service roads.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Solloway is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.