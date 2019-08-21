Missing
August 21, 2019 4:53 pm

Kawartha Lakes OPP find senior who went missing in woods searching for cattle

OPP spent hours searching for a man who was reported missing in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday night.

A man reported missing in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday night was found early Wednesday following an extensive search.

OPP say around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to Martins Road, about 8.5 kilometres east of Fenelon Falls, for reports of a man who had not been seen for several hours after walking into a heavily wooded area in search of cattle.

A search ensued involving uniformed officers, the OPP’s emergency response team and the canine unit.

Around 5 a.m., the man was located in good health, police said.

