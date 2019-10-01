RCMP suspend search for missing Kelowna senior

Police have called off a search for a Kelowna man who has been missing since last week.

On Tuesday, Kelowna RCMP say they have stood down Central Okanagan Search and Rescue’s search efforts for Gordon Solloway.

The 74-year-old has been missing since Thursday, Sept. 26, when he left home at approximately 7:30 a.m. for the James Lake area, east of Kelowna.

Solloway was supposed to return home within a few hours. He left home in a 2012 grey Dodge Ram, with B.C. licence plate of HM3670.

Police say search and rescue teams from Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon, along with air support and help from Solloway’s family and friends have covered around 4,200 square kilometres east of Kelowna.

The search area expanded from Goudie Road/James Lake to include the area around Big White and McCullough Lake recreational area.

With help from Vernon and Penticton search teams, police say crews covered the between Lavington and Penticton, and over to Beaverdell.

Police say the search for Solloway will resume if additional information is received.

