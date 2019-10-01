Edmonton Eskimos practise on hot, steamy day in Hamilton

In Edmonton, the first day of October was a clear, sunny day with a high of 9 C. In Hamilton, where the Edmonton Eskimos have set up their headquarters for this week, they practised on a sunny and steamy day that saw the temperature rise to 30 C and feel much hotter with the humidity.

Head coach Jason Maas’ team simply embraced their surroundings.

“I thought the practice today was up-tempo,” he said. “It was hot, so it was good for our guys to get out and sweat.

“I thought the execution was really good. I just have to go back and watch the film, but [I am] feeling really good about watching it.”

The Eskimos got off the field in time before a severe thunderstorm hit the Hamilton area around 4 p.m. local time.

Rain is expected for most of Wednesday. The forecast for Friday’s game in Hamilton against the Tiger-Cats calls for much cooler temperatures with a high of 12 C and a mostly sunny sky.

Eskimos get sack happy

After recording zero sacks during the Labour Day series with the Calgary Stampeders, the Eskimos’ defence has recorded 10 sacks in their last two games.

The Eskimos recorded six sacks against the Ottawa Redblacks in a 21-16 win last Saturday. Four sacks came from the defensive line, including two from Mike Moore and one each from Alex Bazzie and rookie Mathieu Betts.

Two linebackers — Vontae Diggs and Don Unamba — recorded a sack each.

Eskimos defensive line coach Demetrious Maxie said teams were doing a good job of adjusting to their schemes so the team changed up some of their pressure packages.

“The pressure didn’t go anywhere, but when they keep nine in the box in max protection, and you’ve got three or four rushing, that’s just what’s going to happen,” Maxie said. “We continue to pressure and send blitzes to help us out as far as getting the linebackers to pressure, and the halfbacks to pressure, to add to what we have going up front.

“It’s been helping us out. Two linebackers got a sack last week, along with the four defensive linemen.”

The Eskimos lead the CFL once again in quarterback sacks with 43, one ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders — who have 42 — and two better than the Tiger-Cats, who have 41.

Eskimos add Canadian receiver

On Tuesday, the Eskimos announced the signing of National receiver Danny Vandervoort to their practice roster.

The McMaster University product was the third overall pick of the B.C. Lions back in the 2017 CFL draft.

Vandervoort played in all 18 games during the 2017 season for the Lions, catching one pass. He played eight games last season and was released by the Lions back in April.

“Not to say he’s in a tough spot, but he came in here, he’s healthy, he feels good and I think he’s been in a similar offence, so he understands the terminology,” Maas said. “I think everything is going a little fast for him to begin with, but I think he’ll settle right in.

“We need him here and it’s a good thing to have the depth now. The more time he’s here, the more comfortable he will be. There’s a reason he was picked high in the draft a few years ago. It’s about settling in here and letting it happen.”

Vandervoort scored 29 touchdowns during his four-year career with the Marauders which is third-most in U Sports history.

Listen below: Receiver and 2017 third overall pick Danny Vandervoort talks with 630 CHED’s Morley Scott following Tuesday’s practice at McMaster University in Hamilton.

Practice notes

Defensive tackle Almondo Sewell and defensive back Anthony Orange were limited participants during practice on Tuesday.

Defensive end Kwaku Boateng, receiver Tevaun Smith and linebacker Christophe Mulumba-Tshimanga didn’t take part in practice.

Fullback Tanner Green returned after missing the last six games with an injury.

The Eskimos take on the Tiger-Cats on Friday night at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton. A win by the Eskimos will clinch at least a crossover playoff spot.

630 CHED will have live coverage starting with Countdown to Kickoff at 3:30 p.m. The opening kickoff will be at 5 p.m.