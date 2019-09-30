Eskimos move on to Hamilton after ending long losing streak

After breaking a four-game losing streak against the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday, the Edmonton Eskimos have moved on to Hamilton.

The Eskimos will face the CFL’s best team in the Tiger-Cats (11-3) on Friday night.

The Eskimos tasted victory Saturday for the first time since Aug. 16 with a 21-16 over the Redblacks.

Running back C.J. Gable says the win is a relief but the losing streak didn’t damage the team’s confidence.

“We still stick together no matter what the record is,” Gable said, following a short workout in Hamilton.

“We have to keep it going and just stay positive like we are and everything will work out.”

Listen: Eskimos running back C.J. Gable talks about the losing streak ending and the long trip from Ottawa to Hamilton.

The win on Saturday pushed the Eskimos’ record to 7-7 and they are currently in the crossover position, sitting in third place in the Eastern Division. If the Eskimos win on Friday against the Tiger-Cats, they will clinch a berth into the 2019 CFL playoffs.

Two weeks ago, the Eskimos fell behind 24-0 to the Tiger-Cats on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.

The Eskimos fought back to tie the game late at 27, only to lose the game on a last-second field goal.

In Ottawa, the Eskimos could only covert once on second down out of 10 chances in the first half, as kickers Sean Whyte and Hugh O’Neill provided the scoring.

In the second half, the Eskimos converted six second downs on 13 chances and scored two touchdowns. The first came on the opening possession of the half, and the second major came late in the fourth quarter, a 17-yard catch by Tevaun Smith.

Quarterback Logan Kilgore says the two kicks of 47 and 50 yards by Whyte and the early touchdown in the second half put the Eskimos in a better frame of mind.

“If you ever watch the New England Patriots play, the last two minutes of the first half and the first two minutes of the second half is where they really separate themselves,” Kilgore said.

He finished Saturday’s game with 223 yards passing, one rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown.

“We have two drives within two minutes and we’re able to score two field goals and a touchdown. Those 13 points are big in that game. It’s an area of the game we try to emphasize and we’ve done a good job the last couple of weeks.”

Kilgore will get the start on Friday, his third straight start. Receiver Tevaun Smith says Kilgore’s composure and command helped the Eskimos through that tough first half.

“We know that not only does he have ups and downs, but the offence does too,” Smith said. “If he’s going to make a bad pass, we might make a terrible block. It’s a team effort and we have to move on from each play and think about the next one.”

Listen: Eskimos receiver Tevaun Smith recalls the game winning TD from Saturday's game in Ottawa

If the Eskimos win on Friday night over the Tiger-Cats, they will clinch a playoff spot.

Kick-off from Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton on Friday is 5 p.m., 630 CHED will have Countdown to Kick-off starting at 3:30 p.m.