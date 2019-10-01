Kelowna RCMP seeking witnesses to crash that caused power outage

Kelowna RCMP say they are seeking witnesses to a single-vehicle crash that knocked out power to approximately half the city on Monday.

According to police, an SUV crashed into a power pole on Springfield Road, near Durnin Road, just before 3:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, though, police said a second vehicle was involved in the incident.

“The investigation has revealed that there was an additional vehicle involved and was allegedly driving erratically,” police said in a press release.

“The vehicle swerved across lanes of traffic and cut off a vehicle causing it to crash into the electrical pole.”

RCMP Cpl. Meghan Foster added, “the vehicle that caused the crash was a white or silver hatchback sedan and is not believed to have sustained any damage.

“Police are seeking witnesses to the erratic driving and anyone that may have dashcam footage capturing the moments leading up to the crash.”

Police say the driver of the SUV that crashed into the power pole sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

In related news, FortisBC said crews will be continuing overnight repairs on Tuesday, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., and that power will remain on.

Fortis noted, however, that the two eastbound lanes along Springfield Road, between Leckie Road and Dilworth Drive, will be modified to single-lane traffic in each direction.