Power outage in North Bay caused by fish dropped on power line

NORTH BAY, Ont. – A northern Ontario utility company says it didn’t have to fish long for answers when fixing a power outage Thursday morning.
North Bay Hydro says the electricity cut was caused by a walleye that landed on a pole-mounted transformer.
Hydro officials say the fish was likely dropped by a bird.
They also joked that a strong-armed resident at loose ends might be throwing fish around.
Crews restored power to the affected area within about an hour.
