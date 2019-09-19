Canada
September 19, 2019 3:31 pm

Power outage in North Bay caused by fish dropped on power line

By Staff The Canadian Press

North Bay Hydro says the electricity cut was caused by a walleye that landed on a pole-mounted transformer.

NORTH BAY, Ont. – A northern Ontario utility company says it didn’t have to fish long for answers when fixing a power outage Thursday morning.

Hydro officials say the fish was likely dropped by a bird.

They also joked that a strong-armed resident at loose ends might be throwing fish around.

Crews restored power to the affected area within about an hour.

