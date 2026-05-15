Veteran Regina police officer charged after database ‘improperly accessed’

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A veteran Regina police officer has been charged after the force’s internal database was “improperly accessed,” according to police.

Police claimed the officer, who has been with the service for a decade, had accessed the database on multiple occasions between 2021 and 2023.

“The officer used the database to search the complainant, as well as members of their family and friends, without a valid work purpose,” the force alleged in a news release Thursday.

The force said the police chief suspended the officer without pay, and ordered him to participate in mandatory ethics and accountability training, as well as further access and privacy training. He is also subject to ongoing random audits for a minimum of two years, police added.

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The force added that a “proactive report” was also made to the Office of the Saskatchewan Information and Privacy Commissioner. Last December, the privacy commissioner issued nine recommendations, eight of which were either already in practice or are now in progress, police said.

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One of those recommendations was conveying the matter to the attorney general of Saskatchewan for an opinion on a non-criminal prosecution. Last week, the attorney general consented to the charge, police said.

If convicted, the officer will be subject to a fine of not more than $50,000 or imprisonment for not more than one year.

“As Chief of Police I accept this direction from the Attorney General,” Chief Lorilee Davie said in the release.

“We are committed to making meaningful improvements to our processes and oversight and to be more reflective of the expectations of the public when it comes to police accountability. This outcome sends a strong message not only to our employees but to the entire community when it comes to privacy.”