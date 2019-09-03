Cyclist dead following collision in North Bay: OPP

NORTH BAY, Ont. – Ontario Provincial Police say a woman has died after a collision in North Bay, Ont.

OPP say they were called to investigate a crash involving a bicycle and a car around 9 a.m. Sunday.

They say a 25-year-old female cyclist was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver was not injured.

They say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

